SIV Capital Limited (ASX:SIV) Insider Oliver Schweizer Purchases 1,275,000 Shares

SIV Capital Limited (ASX:SIV – Get Rating) insider Oliver Schweizer acquired 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$230,775.00 ($155,929.05).

SIV Capital Stock Performance

SIV Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIV Capital Limited engages in the renting and financing of commercial equipment to businesses in Australia. The company was formerly known as Silver Chef Limited and changed its name to SIV Capital Limited in November 2019. SIV Capital Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is based in West End, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.