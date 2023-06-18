SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SMART Global stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

