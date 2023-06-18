SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) CTO Sells $210,166.41 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaiah Derose-Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 2,851 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $9,978.50.

SmartRent Price Performance

NYSE SMRT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.84. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. Research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SmartRent by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SmartRent by 769.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SmartRent by 333.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SmartRent by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

