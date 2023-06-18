SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $574.85 and last traded at $574.85. 727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.09 and its 200 day moving average is $500.73.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

