Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $61,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $273.87 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $275.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.