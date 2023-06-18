Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Snowflake worth $82,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,615 shares of company stock worth $30,496,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

NYSE SNOW opened at $184.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

