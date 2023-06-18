Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Sells $259,095.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 742,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,287,261.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.28 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

