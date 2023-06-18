SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 17,297,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 43,873,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Specifically, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

