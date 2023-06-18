Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 19,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

