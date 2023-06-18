South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. 164,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 84,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOUHY. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

