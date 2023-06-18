Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,742 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,033 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

