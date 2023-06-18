SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $342.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

