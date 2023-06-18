SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

