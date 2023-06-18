SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 43,408 shares.The stock last traded at $95.26 and had previously closed at $95.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

