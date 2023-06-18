Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.70

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.70 and last traded at $148.70, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPXSF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

