SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.62

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 663417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPXC. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,402 shares of company stock worth $3,830,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $82,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

