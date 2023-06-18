SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

