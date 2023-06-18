SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5,325.50 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

