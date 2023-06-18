SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

