SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $272.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

