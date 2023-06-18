SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,688,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

