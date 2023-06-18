SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Novartis by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
