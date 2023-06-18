SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Novartis by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

Novartis stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.