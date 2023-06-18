SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

