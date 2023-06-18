SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,615 shares of company stock worth $30,496,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.02. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $114.28 and a one year high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.