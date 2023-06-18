SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.98

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 12689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SSE Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

