ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $278.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

