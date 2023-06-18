ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.35 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

