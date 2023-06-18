ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 42,600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $247.70. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.32, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

