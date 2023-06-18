ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 35,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $294.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $269.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

