ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $439.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

