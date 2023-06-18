ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $41,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.99. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

