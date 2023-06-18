ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $32,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,382 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

