ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $33,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
