ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

