ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

DVN opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

