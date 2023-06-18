ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

