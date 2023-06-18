ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
