ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 400 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $29,008,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.