ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 45,492 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,492 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

UBER stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

