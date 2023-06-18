ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 45,492 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,492 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
UBER stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
