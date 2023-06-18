ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIA opened at $342.95 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

