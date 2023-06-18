ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

