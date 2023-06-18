ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

