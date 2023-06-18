ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.