ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

