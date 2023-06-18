Stacy Bowman Sells 13,571 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHWY opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

