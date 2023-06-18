Stefan Demmerle Sells 5,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after buying an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

