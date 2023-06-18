Stephen R. Rusmisel Sells 2,500 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

LSI stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.