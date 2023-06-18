Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 49147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.16 target price on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.