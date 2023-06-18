Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,402.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 102,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 550.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 236,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 648.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 324,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 281,297 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 55.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 622,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

