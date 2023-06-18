Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR opened at $2.25 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

